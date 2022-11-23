Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump lashed out at his former ally Bill Barr, calling him “sloppy” and “weak,” for saying that it was increasingly likely he would face criminal charges.

Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social account: “Sloppy Bill Barr was a weak and ineffective Attorney General who was fired (he didn’t quit!), and now he’s nothing more than a disgruntled former ‘employee’.”

He raged on: “Barr was a ‘Bushie’ who was petrified of being impeached, which the Dems were going to do until he changed course on the rigged election.”

Mr Trump also claimed that the Mar-a-Lago documents case was a hoax. “He knows nothing about the document hoax, and as a lawyer and former AG, shouldn’t be talking.”

Mr Barr said in an interview with PBS that the former president would most likely face criminal charges.

Separately, Mr Barr, in a scathing op-ed published in the New York Post on Monday, warned that Mr Trump “will burn the whole house down” and advocated for a new leader for the Republican Party.

He said: “Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by leading ‘his people’ out of the GOP.”

Mr Barr wrote in the op-ed that “it is now clear he lacks the qualities essential to achieving the kind of unity and broad election victory in 2024 so necessary if we are to right our listing republic. It is time for new leadership.”

“Trump’s willingness to destroy the party if he does not get his way is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism,” he added. “His egoism makes him unable to think of a political party as anything but an extension of himself — a cult of personality.”

Mr Trump responded on his social media: “Weak RINO Bill Barr always caved to the Dems, and is a disgrace to the Republican Party, and our Nation.”