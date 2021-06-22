It will cost $2,500 per instance of “fun” during the “not boring” and totally “fun, fun, fun for everyone” speaking tour of Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly.

The pair of former occupants from the White House and Fox News will charge more than $7,500 per “Very Important Person” ticket to The History Tour in Texas and Florida in December.

Tickets have gone up for sale on Ticketmaster from as low as $100 in Florida and up to $7,506 in Texas, as first reported by Business Insiderand confirmed by The Independent.

In a press release announcing the four-night speaking tour, Mr Trump said he would provide an inside view of his administration in “hard-hitting” sessions about the Fake News Media.

“Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” he said.

As Mr O’Reilly promised, his job as a historian/journalists will be to get important things on the record in a fact-based way that “will not be boring”.

The cost of that fun goes up with taxes, fees and charges depending on the venue.

While the 11 December tour date at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida, appeared to be sold out of VIP tickets, the next night at the Amway Centre in Orlando had a pair for sale, each with a $327.35 service fee, $3.50 facility charge and $5 order processing fee.

In Texas, however, tickets to the 19 December tour date at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas tacked on a $938.25 service fee, $5.40 order processing fee, and $154.82 in tax for tickets that could only be bought as a pair of two.

For that $17,048.72, or $8,524.36 per VIP ticket, a lucky attendee gets a seat in the front row floor seat – section 7, row A, seats 9 and 10 – “with a 45 min pre-show Meet & Greet, plus a photo of the ticketholder with President Donald J Trump and Bill O’Reilly”.

Both stars of the show have been promoting the ticket sales on their personal websites, “From the Desk of Donald Trump” and Billorielly.com, the new digital homes for the two since Mr Trump exited the Oval Office in 2021 and Mr O’Rielly left the Fox news desk in 2017.

Signing up to get pre-sale tickets on billorielly.com would score access to watch the anchor nightly and one of his books for free, including “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America”.

Mr Trump was hawking the tickets on the weekend despite sales getting lots of attention.

“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? In any event, I’ll see you then, and much sooner!” he said.