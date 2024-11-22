Here’s what Trump’s cabinet picks have said about abortion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s election victory has left many Americans fearful that reproductive freedoms and rights will be further curtailed – with some already stockpiling abortion pills in preparation.

Trump’s first time in office emboldened the anti-abortion movement and he appointed conservative-leaning justices to the Supreme Court, which then went on to overturn Roe v Wade – the landmark ruling that had granted a constitutional right to abortion access for the past 50 years.

This time round, there are concerns Trump could roll out a national abortion ban.

During his campaign, he flip-flopped on the matter, suggesting he would support a national ban at around 15 weeks of pregnancy, but also saying he believed the matter should be left up to individual states.

Now that the president-elect has announced several nominations for the top jobs in his administration, here’s a look at what some of them have said about abortion:

Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon, the former chief executive of WWE tapped to become Trump’s education secretary, described herself as “pro-choice” during her unsuccessful Senate run in 2010.

But she also took issue with federal funding for abortions and voiced support for the Blunt Amendment – which would have weakened access to birth control by allowing workplaces to refuse to cover health services, including contraception.

open image in gallery Linda McMahon has been tapped to become Trump’s education secretary ( AP )

Doug Burgum

Trump’s Interior Secretary pick Doug Burgum has signed some of the strictest abortion bans in the country into law as governor of North Dakota.

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, the state banned abortions with the only exceptions being for instances of rape, incest or serious risks to the mother’s health. These exceptions are still only permitted up until six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortions are only permitted after six weeks of pregnancy to save the life of the woman.

Burgum said in June he opposes a federal abortion ban and believes it should be left up to individual states.

open image in gallery Doug Burgum has signed some of the strictest abortion bans in the country into law as governor of North Dakota ( AP )

“I have been clear that I'm opposed to a federal abortion ban. I'm aligned with President Trump on that, and this is something that has to be left to the states,” he told Meet the Press.

Robert F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr, Trump’s health secretary pick, flip-flopped on the issue of abortion during his own presidential campaign.

The anti-vaxxer said he sees himself as “pro-choice” and believes “it is always the woman’s right to choose.”

open image in gallery Robert F Kennedy Jr has flip-flopped on the issue of abortion ( AP )

But he has also said “every abortion is a tragedy” and called for a national ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy – before walking it back.

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, tapped to be the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, vocally opposes abortions.

Her state bans abortions with no exception for incest or rape. The only exception is when the pregnant person’s life is at risk.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union in 2022, Noem was pressed by Dana Bash about whether a 10-year-old child abuse victim who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have been forced to give birth.

open image in gallery South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was tapped to be the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security ( REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo )

“This tragedy is horrific. I can’t even imagine. I have never had anybody in my family or myself gone through anything like this… But, in South Dakota, the law today is that the abortions are illegal, except to save the life of the mother,” she said.

However, she suggested the 10-year-old could be eligible for the risk to life exception.

Doug Collins

Former Republican congressman Doug Collins, Trump’s pick to lead the veteran affairs, has made his anti-abortion stance clear.

When Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Collins celebrated the chance to appoint a conservative, anti-abortion judge to the court.

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” he wrote on X at the time.

“With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”