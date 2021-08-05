Donald Trump has been ridiculed for wanting his fans to carry golden “Trump cards”, with his critics comparing four designs on offer to far-right, or “Nazi”, iconography.

His supporters were asked in fundraising emails on Wednesday to chose between four golden cards with the former US president’s signature on the front, because “they ALWAYS know best”, Mr Trump wrote.

He added that the so-called “Trump cards” will be “carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA”.

The Trump campaign said the “Official Trump Cards” were for “President Trump's STRONGEST supporters”, and that he asked his fans for their advice on four designs.

"We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs," the email read. "Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, 'These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide - they ALWAYS know best!'"

The email showed four designs featuring an American flag background, a golden eagle, his official seal, and the words “official Trump card”. All of the cards featuring his signature.

On Twitter, critics argued that the “Trump cards” were akin to belonging to a cult, and that the iconography of the golden eagle was on par with the imperial eagle and iconography of Nazis.

“See the difference between Trump card & Nazi symbolism? Me either”, wrote a Twitter user. Another added: “Trump wants his followers to carry his Trump card! Vaccination cards? No! Trump cards? Yes! I did Nazi this coming!”

“My Grandfather showed me some stuff he brought back from WWII that looked just like this Third Reich reject Trump Card”, wrote another.

A recent YouGov poll found that 66 per cent of GOP respondents believed Mr Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election despite all theories floated by his supporters being thoroughly debunked.