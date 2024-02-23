Jump to content

Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents

Trump claims legal action against him is flawed

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 23 February 2024 03:42
Donald Trump confirms some names on VP shortlist

Donald Trump on Thursday requested a federal court to drop criminal charges against him which allege he unlawfully kept sensitive national security documents after his presidency ended.

Mr Trump, asserting that the legal action against him was flawed, entered a plea of not guilty, court filings show.

He faces a 40-count indictment in a federal court, charged with the illegal possession of classified documents at his Florida estate post-2021 and impeding efforts by the US government to reclaim them.

US special counsel Jack Smith’s team charged Mr Trump with storing documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which contained sensitive details about the US nuclear programme and potential national security weaknesses.

