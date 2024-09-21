Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former President Donald Trump is selling commemorative coins for $100 as he continues to ask his supporters for cash by purchasing various merchandise.

The coins display Trump’s face and an image of the White House with the words “In God We Trust.”

Earlier this year, Trump launched golden Trump sneakers and Trump bibles. He has also been selling several batches of NFTs as well as physical Trump cards.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that the coins are “The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me—and proudly minted here in the USA.”

The “Silver Medallion” coins will be available on Wednesday via a website set up specifically to hawk the merchandise.

Trump also shared a video on Truth Social, saying “This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first, we always put America first.”

Donald Trump is selling commemorative coins for $100 - the latest merchandise the former president is offering ( Screenshots / realtrumpcoins.com )

“It’s more than just a collector’s item, it’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people, our American patriots that we love so much,” he said.

A description on the site selling the coins states that they’re a “1oz .999% silver medallion.”

The coins are “struck with a proof finish featuring our 45th President’s profile on the obverse and the White House on the reverse,” it adds.

Trump launched God Bless the USA Bibles ahead of Easter alongside country musician Lee Greenwood, who sang the tune during the Republican National Convention this summer. Trump frequently uses the song as he enters his campaign events.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in March.

In February, Trump launched a golden sneaker embossed with a large “T.” The “Never Surrender High-Tops” for “go-getters who don’t know the word quit” were made available for $399.

Trump also released a book entitled Save America after he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

At $99, the book offers an “unparalleled look” into Trump’s first and so far only term in the White House. The book’s cover features the now iconic image of a bloodied Trump waving his fist in the air as he urged his supporters to “fight.” Another pair of sneakers, also featuring the image, are being sold for $299.

The Trump Store, where Trump sells his merchandise, also features beach balls, flip-flops, bibles, mugs, dog collars, and golf ball markers. There are also t-shirts, mugs, and posters featuring his mug shot following his arrest in Georgia in the election-interference case.