Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ restricting access to contraception

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has said he is “looking at” policy that may restrict access to contraception in some states, and promised a “very comprehensive policy” on the issue shortly.

The former president was asked during an interview in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, if he was in favour of restrictions on an individual’s right to contraception. He did not rule out the possibility.

"We’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly and I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting,” Mr Trump said, adding that the “very comprehensive policy” would be released “within a week or so”.

He said: "Things really do have a lot to do with the states and some states are going to have different policies than others.”

Mr Trump’s remarks about leaving such hot-button decisions up to individual states echo ones made previously about abortion.

In an interview with Time last month, the former president said that, if he wins the 2024 election, he would leave it to individual states with strict abortion bans to monitor pregnancies and decide when further action may be warranted. This would include whether or not to criminally prosecute individuals.

During his first term, Mr Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices to the court who later overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that had enshrined reproductive rights across America for half a century.

Since then, more than 20 states have put in place full or partial abortion bans.

More follows ...