Donald Trump tore into US Senator Joe Manchin during his speech from the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, vowing to campaign against the West Virginia Democrat, who he claimed was “devastating” the state by signing onto the Democrats’ budget and climate deal.

“I’ll go down and campaign against him as hard as anybody can,” Mr Trump, eliciting one of his biggest rounds of applause of the night.

The former president also claimed Mr Manchin, who isn’t up for reelection until 2025, promised not to vote against him during the impeachment process.

“I would never vote against you, you’re a great president,” Mr Trump recounted the senator saying.

Mr Manchin voted against Mr Trump during both of his impeachments.

The Independent has contacted Mr Manchin for comment.

Mr Trump also went after another moderate who had been seen as a potential obstacle to the Democratic social spending package, Kyrsten Sinema. In his speech, he implied he might attack her in her home state as well.

“What happened to Manchin and Sinema?” Mr Trump said. “What happened? We’re trying to figure out what the hell happened. Where did this new philosophy come from all of a sudden?”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.