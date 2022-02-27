Donald Trump comfortably won a straw poll of conservative activists who were asked their preference for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Some 59 per cent of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering of right wing activists from across the country, voted for Mr Trump.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis came second, garnering 28 per cent of the votes, a similar result to last year’s poll.

The result showed the firm grasp Mr Trump still has over the Republican base, even after his failed re-election bid and efforts to overturn the results of that vote.