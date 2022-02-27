Trump wins CPAC presidential straw poll as his grip on conservative base remains strong
Trump still dominates conservative base and Ron DeSantis is a distant second
Donald Trump comfortably won a straw poll of conservative activists who were asked their preference for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential candidate.
Some 59 per cent of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering of right wing activists from across the country, voted for Mr Trump.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis came second, garnering 28 per cent of the votes, a similar result to last year’s poll.
The result showed the firm grasp Mr Trump still has over the Republican base, even after his failed re-election bid and efforts to overturn the results of that vote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies