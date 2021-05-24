Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

During an interview on Dan Bongino’s new radio show, Donald Trump was asked about the existence of UFOs in light of the upcoming release of a report on the phenomena.

In the first episode of Mr Bongino’s show in what was Rush Limbaugh’s timeslot, the conservative host asked the former president if there was something that the government wasn’t telling the public about unidentified flying objects.

“I’m a believer in what you see, but there are a lot people out there who are into that. I get that do much: ‘is it true, sir?” said Mr Trump.

“I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears. It could be fears more than dreams.”

In June, the Pentagon is scheduled to release a report to Congress compiled by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

More credence has been given to the phenomena in recent years since the release of military footage of fast-moving airborne objects off both the east and west coasts of the US.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the most senior Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is leading the push for more investigation into the sightings.

This was not the first time that Mr Trump has been asked about UFOs.

In October 2020, Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo asked the then-president why the Department of Defense had set up a UFO task force and whether this implied that the government acknowledged their existence.

“Well, I’m going to have to check on that,” he replied. “I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Mr Trump then pivoted to talking about the strength of the US military implying that he felt the government was capable of responding to whatever the threat turned out to be, whether of this world or not.

Former president Barack Obama recently told James Corden in an interview that he had asked questions about extraterrestrial matters when the latest videos of the phenomena had been made public during his administration.

“When I came into office, I asked, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and a spaceship?”

“They did a little bit of research and the answer is no,” he continued. “But what is true and I’m actually being serious here, is there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

He added: “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

Other former presidents have also looked into the phenomena. Bill Clinton had all the files reviewed on the famous incident in Roswell, New Mexico, but found nothing to share with the public.