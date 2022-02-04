Trump invites you to have dinner with him for $250,000

MAGA supporters have been invited to a dinner with Donald Trump – for the low, low price of $250,000.

The former president’s super PAC, “Make America Great Again, Again!” issued the invitation in an e-blast to his followers, as revealed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The fundraiser, titled the “Take Back Congress Candidate Forum,” is scheduled for 23 February at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Though the event will feature congressional candidates, the fundraising is not for them, Insider reported – instead, the cash will go directly to Mr Trump’s super PAC.

Attendees’ privileges depend on how much they pay. For $250,000 (or $125,000 per person), couples can have a “private dinner” with Mr Trump, a photo with him, and an “option to purchase a 2-night stay at Mar-a-Lago.”

For $100,000 per couple (or $50,000 per person), MAGA heads can still get a photo with Mr Trump, but they have to eat dinner with the congressional candidates, not the former president.

At the low end – $5,000 per couple ($3,000 per person) – all you get is dinner with the candidates and “comments” from Mr Trump.

There’s also an option not to attend, but this too costs money.

Donald Trump is offering a range of options for dinner guests (AP)

“No, I cannot attend,” the option says next to a checkbox, “but I will support MAGA, Again! and contribute $_____.”

In her Twitter post of the invitation, Haberman balked at the charges.

“Quite a price tag to attend a candidate forum for congressional hopefuls and Trump, hosted by his super PAC,” the veteran reporter wrote. “Trump is spending almost no money on other Rs [Republicans] so far. But he’s trying to raise for his group using congressional Rs.”

Readers also expressed their horror.

“$250k for the *option* to purchase a stay at Mar a Lago?” one Twitter user gasped. “Wow, he must be drowning in debt.”

Mr Trump’s presidency ended in January 2021, but he has remained active in politics since then. Unusually for a former US president, he continues to hold rallies and fundraisers, and has repeatedly teased that he may run for president again in 2024.