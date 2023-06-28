Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her
Former president files counterclaim in Manhattan federal court, accusing author of tarnishing his reputation
Donald Trump sued E Jean Carroll for defamation on Tuesday after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing her.
The former president filed a counterclaim in Manhattan federal court, accusing the author of tarnishing his reputation publicly. He has sought retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
According to the court filing, Mr Trump “has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result”.
Last month, a jury of six men and three women found that the former president was liable for sexual abuse, and not liable for rape, before awarding Ms Carroll $5m in damages.
More follows
