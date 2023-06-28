Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

Former president files counterclaim in Manhattan federal court, accusing author of tarnishing his reputation

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 28 June 2023 04:09
Comments
<p>File: E Jean Carroll walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, 9 May 2023, in New York</p>

File: E Jean Carroll walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, 9 May 2023, in New York

(Associated Press)

Donald Trump sued E Jean Carroll for defamation on Tuesday after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing her.

The former president filed a counterclaim in Manhattan federal court, accusing the author of tarnishing his reputation publicly. He has sought retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

According to the court filing, Mr Trump “has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result”.

Last month, a jury of six men and three women found that the former president was liable for sexual abuse, and not liable for rape, before awarding Ms Carroll $5m in damages.

More follows

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in