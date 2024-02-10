Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump says he wants the general election to be held on Tuesday after his win in Nevada.

Mr Trump made his remarks at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

“Is there any way we can call the election for next Tuesday,” Mr Trump said. “That’s all I want. I want to call the election for next Tuesday.”

Media outlets declared Nevada’s primary a victory for Mr Trump and a loss for Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador who embarrassingly lost to “none of these candidates,” an option Nevada puts on the ballot for voters to select if they’re unsatisfied with their choices.

Ms Haley previously stated that the caucus was rigged in Mr Trump’s favour. Her team said she was not trying to win the election anyway.

“We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump,” Ms Haley’s spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas told USA Today. “We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.

The former president is currently leading in the polls in Ms Haley’s home state.

Trump continued to brag about his victory during his remarks at the event.

“You broke the all-time record,” he reportedly told the crowd, referring to the election results. “We wanted to get over 80 [per cent] and we got 98”. In the end, the former president ended up receiving 99 per cent of the caucus votes, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic caucus. Mr Trump has lost the state to Mr Biden twice in the past. Las Vegas has historically been Democratic, while rural parts of Nevada tend to lean Republican.

However, none of that seemed to faze Mr Trump as he spoke at the event.

“Go back home, rest and then come back,” he told his supporters. “If we win the state of Nevada, it’s over for them.”

The 2024 US general election will be held 5 November.