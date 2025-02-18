Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sitting alongside President Donald Trump, Elon Musk slammed what he called the left’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” comparing it to rabies.

Musk and Trump appeared on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, where the latter mused: “I would think liberals would love the fact that you have the biggest electric vehicle company in the world.”

“I used to be adored by the left, less so these days,” said Musk. “They call it Trump derangement syndrome, and you don't realize how real this is until...it’s like you can't reason with people.”

Musk went on to describe attending a friend’s birthday dinner “a month or two” before the election, where everyone was enjoying their evening until Trump’s name was mentioned.

“A nice, quiet dinner and everyone was behaving normally,” said Musk. “And then I happened to mention the president’s name, and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies.”

“You can't have, like,a normal conversation…it’s like they become completely irrational,” he added.

Musk said that the left - including some of his friends - suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. ( FOX )

This comes as Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency continue to slash their way through the federal government, cutting jobs and services, leading to chaos and thousands of people losing their livelihoods.

Musk was blasted during a recent episode of the On With Kara Swisher podcast for holding billions of dollars of government contracts while also cutting government programs.

Economists Mariana Mazzucato, Paul Krugman, and Oren Cass appeared on the podcast, with Swisher telling Mazzucato, “You said people like Elon Musk act like parasites because they wanna destroy the public investments that helped them build their companies.”

Swisher noted that by 2015, Tesla had already received nearly $5bn from the government.

“I mean, more than a parasite, he should have even just said thank you,” Mazzucato noted.

Cass said Musk is “literally humanity’s greatest subsidy farmer.” He added that people using state funding is usually a good thing unless they’re set on “pulling the ladder up” as they go.