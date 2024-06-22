Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wearing cowboy hats bejewelled with “Free Trump” broaches and waving American flags, evangelical Christians promised to vote for Donald Trump at a key gathering on Saturday, saying that while he is not perfect “he’ll do the right thing for America”.

Trump was the keynote speaker at the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington DC, a gathering of politically influential conservative Christian activists who advocate for strict abortion restrictions and a tougher stance on the southern border.

There he called on his religious supporters to go to the polls in a speech which notably quickly glossed over abortion, which has become a sensitive issue for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump joined a slew of speakers including Republican senators, governors and congressmen and women, among them newly-appointed Republican Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

On stage he drew cheers from the crowds as he applauded a divisive law signed in Louisiana this week requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom.

“Has anyone read the ‘Thou shalt not steal’? I mean, has anybody read this incredible stuff? It’s just incredible,” Trump said to a room which erupted into ecstatic applause. “They don’t want it to go up. It’s a crazy world.”

Frank Collins and his son pray at the conference. Collins said he acknowledged Trump wasn’t a ‘perfect person’ ( Bel Trew )

The day before the presumptive Republican presidential nominee had posted his enthusiastic praise for the new law on his social media network, writing in capitals: “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER.”

In the audience attendees acknowledged that he has been criticised for breaking commandments, including accusations of adultery with Stormy Daniels and others, and his felony convictions in New York. But no one is perfect, they said. “We’ve all broken the Ten Commandments haven’t we? All of us need Jesus,” said Frank Collins, 69, a pastor who drove eight hours from Detroit with his 19-year-old son to hear the president speak.

“We’re not looking for a perfect person, but we’re looking for a person who has a heart for the American people and a heart for God. This is man of the day. This is the man of the hour. And we’re praying.”

Renata DaSilva, 49, a Brazilian-American Christian podcaster from South Carolina echoed the sentiment. “I’m not voting for a pastor. I’m voting for someone that leads the country,” she said.

“Donald Trump is not perfect. I’m not perfect. I don’t think you are perfect… This perfect person does not exist.”

On the sidelines of the conference shortly after Trump spoke, a group who had flown in from Florida to join the convention said evangelicals will stand behind him.

“We are not looking for a preacher. We’re looking for somebody going to do the right thing for America,” Angelo Kelvin said. “Evangelicals are going to answer his call to vote,” he added as his friend shouted “Amen!” In the background.

However Trump’s repeated opposition to signing a nationwide ban on abortion and his reluctance to overtly state his views on the issue, have created tensions with the conservative Christian movement that he hopes will help carry him to office.

A delegate prays at the Road to Majority conference. Many evangelicals are expected to support Trump once again in November’s election ( Bel Trew )

In his speech on Saturday he claimed credit for appointing three right-wing justices to the Supreme Court who helped overturn the Roe v Wade decision two years ago this Monday, eliminating the nationwide right to abortion. But he once again said he said he preferred to leave the issue to individual states: comments which were received with a tepid response from the crowd.

“We’ve gotten abortion out of the federal government and back to the states. The people will decide, and that’s the way it should be,” Trump said, as groups shouted “no dead babies!” in the background.

“Like Ronald Reagan, I believe in exceptions for the life of the mother – rape and incest ... You have to go with your heart. You have to also remember you have to get elected,” he added.

Republican Chair Whatley, whose speech ended on his anti-abortion beliefs, defended Trump against accusations of evasion on the subject. “President Trump has made very clear his position on abortion… He’s the most pro-life president that we’ve ever had,” he added.

Trump’s current reluctance to support a federal ban on abortion is a point of contention with his evangelical supporters ( Bel Trew )

Back in the conference hall Pastor Frank Pavone, 65 an anti-abortion activist and national director of Priests for Life, told The Independent that they did not need Trump to be overtly vocal about his specific views but instead needed him to follow the conservative Christian agenda through facilitating legislation.

“We’re not looking for somebody who necessarily is going to live out our faith in all its particulars. We’re looking for someone who’s going to defend our right to live our faith,” he said.

“He’s going to give us the freedom to live our faith.”