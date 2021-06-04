Donald Trump banned from Facebook for at least two years
Graeme Massie
Friday 04 June 2021
Los Angeles@graemekmassie
Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook for at least two years, the social media giant has announced.
The former president was indefinitely suspended from all Facebook platforms in the wake of the 6 January US Capitol riot, in which his supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.
Now Mr Trump’s account will remain suspended until 7 January 2023, and Mark Zuckerberg’s company says he will only get it back if the “risk to public safety has receded.”
