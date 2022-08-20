Donald Trump hints at legal action over FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has hinted that he may take legal action over the FBI’s search at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

The former president took to Truth Social on Friday and stated that a “major motion” related to the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment will be filed soon.

Mr Trump claimed on his social media website that his rights “have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country.”

Under the Fourth Amendment, Americans are protected against unreasonable searches and seizures.

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Mr Trump wrote.

“My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!”

Mr Trump and his allies have denounced the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, even though it was signed off by a federal judge and personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He has baselessly claimed that it is a political attack on a likely challenger to Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Last week the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of an increased threat to federal agents as a result of the search.

According to an unsealed search warrant and property receipt from the Mar-a-Lago search, agents seized documents labeled secret, top secret, and some of the higher classified levels of TS/SCI.

Trump’s suggestion of his own legal action comes the day after a federal judge in Florida said that he may be willing to unseal parts of the affidavit used to establish probable cause for the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, has asked the Justice Department to suggest redactions for the document.