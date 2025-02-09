Donald Trump heads to the Super Bowl with a complicated NFL history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl in person this Sunday, navigating a complex relationship with the NFL and a history of intertwining politics and sports.

The president will be present at the Superdome in New Orleans for the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the game itself will be the main focus, Trump’s reactions will undoubtedly draw attention.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th Super Bowl, after Patrick Mahomes led his side to a thrilling 32-29 win over the Bills.

The Chiefs are now the first back-to-back champions to return to the Super Bowl, having won the past two editions, and they are targeting an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ in 2025.

It is also the fifth time in the last six years that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, winning three of the last five.

Trump’s visit comes just weeks after the start of his second term, marked by executive orders targeting immigration and government diversity programs. His presence at the Super Bowl, a quintessential American event that transcends political divides, presents a unique backdrop for the Republican president.

It also highlights the contrast between Trump’s order to eliminate government diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with the NFL’s decision to stick with its own initiatives to promote inclusion.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who could come into contact with Trump at the game, said on Monday he had no plans to scale back NFL diversity programs.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift arrives with her mother, Andrea Swift, before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The league is not putting the phrase “End Racism” behind one of the end zones, something it has done since 2021, replacing that directive with another one: “Choose Love.”

During his first term in office Trump criticized the league and its members after Black players kneeled during the U.S. national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice.

Last year, as a presidential candidate, Trump ran ads during football games blasting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, for her stance on transgender rights. “Kamala’s for they/them; President Trump is for you,” the ad said.

It proved effective, and Trump has continued his crackdown on trans rights from the White House, last week signing an executive order seeking to exclude transgender girls and women from female sports.

He will be one of many celebrities at the game. Superstar singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is also expected to be in the stadium. She endorsed Harris in the 2024 election.