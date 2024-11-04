The ‘one thing’ Trump needs to win — according to Fox & Friends hosts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The “one thing” that former president Donald Trump needs to win the 2024 election is his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to the hosts of Fox & Friends.

The former South Carolina governor ran against Trump in the Republican primary arguing that it was time for fresh leadership in the party, but has since endorsed him and spoke in support of him at the Republican National Convention.

On Monday morning, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade noted the importance of winning over the voters who backed Haley in the primary, so that they don’t instead throw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

“One thing that the president, the former president needs, and I think it’s Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley supporters,” the host said.

“And they’ve been having trouble lining up schedules or whatever the teams are doing,” he added.

Kilmeade noted that “if you read The Wall Street Journal, which, I’m sure it’s going to be cycled around, you’ll understand that she’s unequivocally for Trump.”

Haley wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday saying that while Trump “isn’t perfect” he’s “the better choice.”

“I don’t agree with Mr Trump 100 percent of the time. But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call,” she wrote.

Nikki Haley introduces Republican senate candidate, Dave McCormick at a campaign rally on October 30 2024, in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. She has not yet campaigned for former president Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Kilmeade’s Fox & Friends co-hosts also agreed it might be beneficial to enlist Haley’s help.

“It can’t hurt to have her on the stage,” host Ainsley Earhardt said.

“Absolutely not. And we told you this last week. She told the Trump people, ‘I’m on standby,’” Steve Doocy added.

Kilmeade has argued previously that Trump should ask Haley to campaign for him.

Trump appeared on the show on October 18, when he was asked if he would ask Haley to join him on the trail.

“I’ll do what I have to do,” he said. “Nikki Haley and I fought, and I beat her by 50, 60, 90 points. I beat her in her own state by numbers that nobody’s ever been beaten by. I beat Nikki badly.”

But Haley told Fox News last week that she hadn’t been asked to campaign for Trump.

“Last time I talked to him was back in June,” she told host Bret Baier.

“They’re very aware that we’re on standby,” she added. “They know that we would be there to help. I’ve helped with some fundraising letters and text messages and those types of things, so we’ve done that. But look, we are on the same team. It is their campaign’s decision on what he needs in these last final days. It does not bother me at all.”