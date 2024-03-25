Trump handed more time by appeals court to secure bond for $464m fraud judgement
Former president was struggling to come up with the means to secure the $464m bond to prevent attorney general from seizing his properties
A New York appeals court has granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to secure a portion of the $464 million bond in his civil fraud judgement after the former president signaled he was struggling to come up with the money.
On Monday, the five-panel court said that the former president could have more than a week to secure just $175m while he awaits a ruling in his appeal of the judgement made by Justice Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case.
The ruling is a win for Mr Trump who initially had until Monday to come up with the means to post the $464m bond to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his properties.
This is a breaking news story, more follows….
