Trump’s Scottish golf resorts lost more than $8m during 2020, new filings show

The former president’s business was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Garcia
Monday 27 December 2021 21:39
<p>Donald Trump praised Brexit on a previous visit to his golf course in Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Donald Trump praised Brexit on a previous visit to his golf course in Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)

(PA Archive)

New filings showed that former president Donald Trump’s Scottish golf resorts lost more than $8 million during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, Newsweek reported.

Filings for Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire were both signed by the former president’s son Eric Trump, who is the director of both companies.

The filing for the Turnberry resort showed that turnover dropped from £19,667,000 ($26,484,600) in 2019 to £6,727,000 ($9,041,969).

“The impact of COVID-19 and the related measures imposed by the UK government had a significant impact on the operational performance of the resort,” the filing said.

As The Daily Beast reported, the Turnberry resort said in its filing that Brexit “impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and availability of certain product lines,” despite Mr Trump’s vocal support of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

Turnberry also faced “increased from additional freight and import duty charges” and “Staff availability has been a challenge from a combination of wage inflation with retail and logistics sectors increasing wages to attract staff due to increased business levels.”

Another filing for his resort in Aberdeenshire saw its turnover tumble down from £3,275,369 ($4,403,01) in 2019 to £1,095,596 in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

