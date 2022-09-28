Golf magazine trolled after ranking Trump as best presidential golfer

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A golf magazine was mocked for awarding the top position to Donald Trump in a list ranking American presidents by their handicap.

Golf Digest awarded the 45th president the top score of 2.8, while allotting current president Joe Biden the number two slot with a 6.7 score.

John F Kennedy bagged third place with a score of 7 and 27th American president William Howard Taft was left with the lowest number of 20, according to a tweet by the magazine.

George H W Bush was placed in the 5th position on the table, followed by Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon and Barack Obama.

The ratings trigged backlash against the magazine, with people on social media claiming the handicap numbers were "fake".

"You’ve got a rogue decimal point in Orange Man’s handicap," wrote golfer Tony Johnstone.

Sports writer Richard Reilly said Mr Trump is a “10 at best” and accused the former president of posting only “fake good scores and inflating the slope and ratings of his courses”.

“Biden was once a 6 but not for 20 years. Obama is about a 9 now. Taft was horrible and more like a 30. Why lie Golf Digest,” he asked in a tweet.

“This list is phonier than Velveeta [cheese] on spam.”

Velveeta is a brand name for a processed cheese product. In 200 the Food and Drug Administration labelled it as a “pasteurized prepared cheese product”.

Netizens called out the magazine for putting Mr Trump on the top. “Trump ‘thinks’ he plays to a 2.8,” wrote Kevin Goheen, ridiculing the ranking.

“Aren’t you embarrassed by this tweet? You should be.”

The magazine also faced public ire for placing President Biden in second spot. “There’s literally no chance this is accurate for 1 and 2. None,” added Twitter user Jared Cordes.

Mr Trump was slammed recently by the families of 9/11 victims for hosting a Saudi-funded golf tournament 50 miles from Ground Zero.

The 9/11 Justice group accused Mr Trump of taking hundreds of millions of dollars from an “evil regime” for hosting the breakaway LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.