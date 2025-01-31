Denmark hits out at Trump over Greenland bid: ‘Not for sale’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark has hit out at Donald Trump, saying it was serious when it said Greenland is not for sale.

It comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the island was “not a joke”.

Trump says he will make the autonomous territory of Denmark a part of the United States, and has not ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over.

Rubio told Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on Thursday that acquiring Greenland was in the U.S. national interest. Trump had not ruled out military coercion to acquire it so as not to take leverage off the table, he said.

“This is not a joke,” Rubio said. “This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land. This is in our national interest and it needs to be solved.”

Responding to Rubio’s interview, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: “I would be more surprised if he had said it was a joke.”

“We seriously mean - and this is also true in Greenland - that Greenland is not for sale.”

open image in gallery Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede addresses a press conference with the Danish premier in the Mirror Hall at the Prime Minister's Office, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, on January 10, 2025 ( Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima )

The island has around 57,000 residents who govern their own domestic affairs. Denmark is responsible for Greenland’s defence and security, and says only Greenlanders can decide their future. The United States operates an airbase there under treaty.

Opinion polls show most residents of Greenland favour a looser relationship with Denmark but also oppose the territory becoming part of the United States.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has stepped up a push for independence from Denmark, has also repeatedly said the island is not for sale and its people must decide their own fate.

Rubio in the interview said the Arctic was going to become critical for shipping lanes and the United States needs to be able to defend this. He said U.S. rival China may seek to develop its presence.

Asked if the U.S. would own Greenland in four years, Rubio said: “Obviously that’s the president’s priority and he has made that point ... We’re not in a position yet to discuss exactly how we’ll proceed tactically. What I think you can rest assured of is that four years from now, our interest in the Arctic will be more secure.”

Rasmussen said that the U.S. interests outlined by Rubio in the interview match those of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“If we can have a substantive discussion about this, then we will also find a solution,” he said.

Referring to Rubio’s comments, Rasmussen said: “It is summed up in this ambition that if the United States just owned the whole world, then everything would be under control. But that is not going to happen, so we have to find another form where we jointly accomplish these tasks.”