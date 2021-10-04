Omarosa says Trump needs to ‘come clean’ about his health

Donald Trump must “come clean” about his bill of health if he decides to make a bid for the White House in 2024, a former aide has claimed.

Omarosa Manigault, who went from Apprentice star to White House aide before joining the ranks of disgruntled former Trump employees, made the comments about the former president’s health shortly after she won a court case against him that alleged she broke a confidentiality agreement with the publication of her book Unhinged.

“I think going into 2024, I’m really more concerned about the fact that Donald Trump hasn’t come forward and talked about his health,” she told Reverend Al Sharpton in an interview with MSNBC.

“I don’t know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024. I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House.”

During the 2016 election race, Mr Trump hit out at his opponent, Hillary Clinton, suggesting she was not strong enough to serve as commander-in-chief. He claimed at the time that she “lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on Isis and all of the many adversaries we face”.

While bashing Ms Clinton’s health, Mr Trump in 2015 penned a bizarre letter that his doctor Dr. Harold Bornstein signed, procliaming he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”.

The letter claimed “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary”. Several years later, Dr Bornstein told CNN: “He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter.”

It is not clear which health issues Ms Manigault was alluding to when she suggested Mr Trump should “come clean” to the US public. However, The New York Times in Febuary published a report stating that Mr Trump had been far more ill than he had revealed with coronavirus, and had “infiltrates” on his lungs.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.