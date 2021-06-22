Trump seems to shrug off right-wing fever dream of him becoming speaker of the House

Former President Donald Trump has rejected idea of him becoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump appeared via phone call on David Brody’s The Water Cooler on the conservative news network Real America’s Voice and the anchor asked Trump if he was considering getting one of the most powerful positions in congressional politics.

Brody put the question to to the former commander-in-chief, “You’re always asked these 2024 questions, I know you’re getting tired of it. So there’s lots of talk about you becoming speaker of the House in 2022. Is that something you would seriously even consider?”

The anchor went on to ask him, “can you say right here right now that you don’t have any interest?”

“Well, I’ve heard the talk and it’s getting more and more. But it’s not something I would have considered,” he told Brody. He acknowledged “Certainly, here’s a lot of talk about it” and then went on to mention his friendship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.

Mr Trump also continued to spread his unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rife with voter fraud, therefore raising questions about the legitimacy of the victory of Joe Biden among his most ardent supporters.

“The election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country. The whole world is watching,” he said. “We were always known for our free and fair elections. Well, it turns out they weren’t free and they weren’t fair, and the world is watching.”

“I have seen talk about it but it’s nothing I’ve ever considered,” he concluded.

The farfetched idea of Mr Trump leading the House of Representatives comes after Mr McCarthy appeared on Fox News and mentioned a conversation between him and the former president.

"You know, I’ve talked to President Trump many times, he tells me he wants to be speaker, and I think he should be president," he told the news network on 19 June. A spokesperson for McCarthy later clarified to Axios that Trump wanted McCarthy to be speaker and McCarthy wanted Trump to be president.

Some conservatives have argued Mr Trump could become speaker of the House and lead and impeachment effort against Mr Biden.