Watch live: Outside court as Trump to be sentenced in hush money case days before inauguration
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York state court in Manhattan on Friday, 10 January, for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.
The US Supreme Court rejected a last-minute request by the president-elect to halt the sentencing, with the top court’s justices rejecting the application by 5-4.
Mr Trump had urged the court to consider whether he was entitled to an automatic stay of his sentencing.
He is set to be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan after he was found guilty on all counts at his hush money trial last year.
The incoming 47th president will appear virtually for the sentencing hearing at 9am ET (2pm GMT) today, with an “unconditional discharge” sentence expected after he was convicted for falsifying business records to hide a payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence ahead of Election Day about an extramarital sexual encounter she alleges they had a decade earlier.
Trump called the SCOTUS decision “fair” on Thursday but insisted he would be filing a fresh appeal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments