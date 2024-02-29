Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots by state judge over insurrection

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Illinois over his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

On Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state’s 19 March primary ballot and in the 5 November general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

However, judge Porter she delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by the former president.

A campaign spokesperson for Trump, the national frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, confirmed the intention in a statement which called the ruling “unconstitutional”.

The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will likely be decided by the US Supreme Court, which heard arguments related to Mr Trump’s ballot eligibility on 8 February.

Nut following the ruling, the advocacy group Free Speech For People, which spearheaded the Illinois disqualification effort, praised the ruling as a "historic victory" in a statement.

Supporters of Mr Trump attacked police and swarmed the Capitol on 6 January 2021 (AP)

Colorado and Maine earlier removed the former president from their state ballots after determining he is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Both decisions are also on hold while Mr Trump appeals.

Section 3 bars from public office anyone who took an oath to support the US Constitution and then has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Supporters of Mr Trump attacked police and swarmed the Capitol on 6 January 2021 in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The former president gave an incendiary speech to supporters beforehand, telling them to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell." He then for hours did not act on requests that he urge the mob to stop.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing mr Trump’s challenge to his Colorado disqualification. The justices in Washington appeared skeptical of the decision during oral arguments in the case, expressing concerns about states taking sweeping actions that could affect the national election.