Watch live from outside Washington DC district court as Trump indictment looms

Watch live from outside the United States District Court in Washington DC as Donald Trump’s indictment looms.

The wait continues to find out whether special counsel Jack Smith will indict the former president over his involvement in the January 6 insurrection, but there are signs a decision could come soon.

Last week, Mr Trump said he had received a target letter from Smith, a step typically taken before someone is indicted and said on Monday (31 July) that he expected charges to be filed “any day now”.

As a result of his legal battles, Mr Trump’s Save America PAC is reportedly running out of cash.

The PAC began last year with $105m but is now down to just $4m, according to The New York Times, after paying off costly lawyers’ fees picked up defending the former president in a variety of cases concerning everything from his business practices and personal history to his retention of classified documents since leaving the White House.