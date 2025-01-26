Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some Republicans are concerned about President Donald Trump’s late-night firing Friday of more than a dozen inspectors general without giving the proper notification to Congress.

The new Trump administration fired about 17 inspectors general on Friday from a number of departments and agencies, including State, Defense and Transportation. The inspectors general are there to work against fraud, corruption and abuses of power.

Congressional Democrats were quick to slam the firings, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that the action came in the “dark of night” and that it was a “chilling” indication of what the next four years would look like.

The firings could start “a golden age for abuse in government, and even corruption,” said Schumer.

On Saturday, Republicans joined in with the criticism. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, 91, a staunch Trump ally, said in a statement obtained by CNN that Congress wasn’t notified in advance of the firings in adherence to the law.

“There may be good reason the IGs were fired,” Grassley noted Saturday. “We need to know that if so. I’d like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30-day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress.”

open image in gallery Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2024. Grassley and other Republicans are now asking questions about President Donald Trump’s firing of inspectors general ( Getty Images )

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “What I do understand is that it is relatively unprecedented in that there was no notice.”

“I can understand why a new president coming in would want to look critically at the IGs and the role that they have played within the various agencies, but … the summary dismissal of everybody, I think, has raised concerns,” she added.

Federal law states that the White House has to inform Congress 30 days in advance of the firing of an inspector general. Several of those who lost their jobs Friday night were appointed during Trump’s first term.

On Saturday night aboard Air Force One, Trump said he “did it because it’s a very common thing to do,” adding that “not all of them” were fired.

“I don’t know them, but some people thought that some were unfair or were not doing the job. It’s a very standard thing to do,” Trump claimed without providing evidence.

open image in gallery On Saturday night aboard Air Force One, Trump said he “did it because it’s a very common thing to do,” adding that “not all of them” were fired ( AP )

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins noted that Trump’s firings didn’t adhere to his stated goal of fighting corruption.

“I don’t understand why one would fire individuals whose mission is to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. So this leaves a gap in what I know is a priority for President Trump,” she told reporters, according to CNN.

South Dakota Republican Senator Mike Rounds argued that Trump should get an opportunity to explain his decision.

“I honestly would just be guessing at this point as to what it what it actually entails. So I’ll wait and find out what that means in terms of other people stepping in. Are there deputies that step in? Was it specific to individuals? I just simply don’t have that information,” said Rounds.

He added: “I just heard about it just briefly this morning. I’m sure that there’ll be a discussion of it here, but I do not know what his logic was on it, and I do not know the reasoning. We’ll give him an opportunity to explain that.”