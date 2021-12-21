Trump to address nation on anniversary of Jan 6 calling riot an ‘unarmed protest’

Donald Trump has announced that he plans to address the nation of the 6 January Capitol riot, calling the violent siege on Congress an “unarmed protest”.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” the former president said in a statement on Tuesday, again pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council said in a joint statement on 12 November 2020: “The November third election was the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” they added.

“Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close,” Mr Trump added. “The only thing they can do is not talk about it.”

“Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject,” he said.

“In many ways, a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country,” the former president added. “The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” he said.

“Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th,” he added.

More follows...