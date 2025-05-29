Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump meets with Powell after months of trashing the Fed over interest rates

Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank’s policy decisions will be based solely on objective non-political analysis.

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Thursday 29 May 2025 22:18 BST
Comments
A federal court ruling Trump’s global tariffs illegal has been temporarily halted on appeal.

President Donald Trump met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the White House on Thursday, following ongoing criticism from the president over the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Powell accepted Trump’s invitation to “discuss economic developments, including for growth, employment, and inflation,” but did not share his outlook on future interest rate decisions, according to a Federal Reserve statement.

Powell reiterated the Fed’s decisions on interest rates would be “based strictly on careful, objective, and non-political analysis.” The Fed’s benchmark rate influences borrowing costs across the economy, affecting mortgages, auto loans, and business financing.

The meeting is Powell’s first one-on-one of Trump’s second term. It comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty, with the Fed holding its benchmark interest rate steady between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent since December.

President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell met face-to-face on Thursday for the first time in Trump's second term.
President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell met face-to-face on Thursday for the first time in Trump's second term. (Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump used the meeting to express his belief keeping interest rates high is a mistake, arguing it puts the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage compared to countries including China.

Since returning to office, Trump has frequently changed course on tariffs. A federal court ruling Wednesday which found the president “exceeded his authority” following levies last month, has since been temporarily halted on appeal.

The uncertain economic outlook is leaving businesses and consumers in limbo. Tariffs are generally expected to slow economic growth and increase inflation.

Trump argues there is “no inflation” and, therefore, Powell should cut rates, though such a move may not significantly lower borrowing costs for consumers.

Trump recently said he has "no intention" of firing Powell despite past criticism.
Trump recently said he has "no intention" of firing Powell despite past criticism. (Getty Images)

Despite previously calling Powell a “fool” and suggesting the Fed Chair could be removed, Trump last month said he has “no intention of firing him.”

Legal protections and a recent Supreme Court ruling reinforced the Federal Reserve’s independence, making it clear that the president cannot remove the Fed chair solely over policy disagreements.

The White House said Thursday the president did not discuss his plans for nominating a new chair when Powell’s term is completed in May 2026.

Central bank leaders will meet on June 17 and 18 to decide its next interest rate policy.

