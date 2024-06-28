Jump to content

Watch live: Trump campaigns in Virginia after debate with Biden

Holly Patrick
Friday 28 June 2024 19:56
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at an event in Chesapeake, Virginia, as his campaign makes a push for the state on Friday. 28 June.

It comes after he faced Joe Biden in the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The current US president struggled badly against his opponent as Democrats looked on in horror, appearing low in energy during the CNN showdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

His voice was hoarse and raspy, with the White House later saying he had a cold, and he mistakenly declared at one stage: "We finally beat Medicare."

Mr Biden's predecessor, meanwhile, repeated lies and falsehoods throughout the exchange; He often failed to answer questions and was pressed three times on whether he would accept November’s results.

