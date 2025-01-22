Read Biden’s farewell letter to Trump in full
Presidential tradition to leave letters for successors began with Ronald Reagan in 1989
With one of his final acts in office, President Joe Biden took part in the presidential tradition of writing a letter to his successor, President Donald Trump.
The tradition began with President Ronald Reagan leaving a letter for his own Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1989, with Bush carrying on the convention four years later after losing the 1992 election to President Bill Clinton. Every president since then - including Trump in 2021 - has left a letter for their successor.
Trump found the handwritten letter in the desk on Monday as he was signing executive orders in the Oval Office, prompted by a journalist who asked if he had received a message from Biden.
After locating the letter, Trump held it up for the cameras, showing a handwritten “47,” for 47th president. He said he would read it before deciding whether to share what it said. Biden called Trump’s letter “very generous,” but never released it publicly.
The short note, which Trump described as “inspirational” and “very nice” was later shared in full with Fox News.
“It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is,” Trump told reporters.
Read the letter in full below.
