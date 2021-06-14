Donald Trump Jr mocked for wishing his father a happy birthday – on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr and other ardent pro-Trump supporters are being mocked on social media for wishing the former president a happy birthday on platforms he doesn’t have access to.

“Happy Birthday President Trump #HappyBirthday,” Mr Trump’s eldest son wrote on Twitter on Monday alongside a picture of him hugging an American flag.

Controversial lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted a birthday message for the president, writing: “You’ll always be our president!”

Twitter users were quick to mock Mr Trump Jr, pointing out that his father wouldn’t be able to see his well-intentioned message as he no longer has an account on the platform.

“I know he’s blocked you on WhatsApp but you do realise he won’t see it here either right?,” one person said.

Another Trump critic shared their own unique celebration of the day with a cake commemorating Mr Trump’s ban from the platform.

“Too bad he can’t read this,” someone wrote underneath Ms Taylor Greene’s message, while another posted: You know he can’t see you tweet, right? … Call him.”

Other uses questioned the formal nature of the eldest son’s birthday message, with one joking: “Your dad makes you call him President Trump?”

Others suggested that the photograph chosen by Mr Trump to go alongside his tribute was a strange choice, with another noting: “What an odd photo to use”.

The former president was banned from the platform following the 6 January insurrection, during which pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the US election.

Twitter said that it had “permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Subsequent efforts from the former president to circumvent his blocked account or create a new platform on which to engage with his followers have so far been rendered dead in the water.

Mr Trump was born on 14 June 1946 and Monday marks his 75th birthday.

Anti-Trump conservative political action committee The Lincoln Project also hit out at Mr Trump with a video criticising his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows a birthday cake with candles gradually burning out overlapped with audio clips of the president’s remarks on the pandemic.