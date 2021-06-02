Don Jr is selling $500 video messages to fans after complaining about ‘millions’ in legal bills in from New York AG probe

Donald Trump Jr is selling $500 video messages to fans on Cameo after complaining about “millions” in legal bills from the probe into the Trump Organization being carried out by the New York attorney general.

Cameo is a platform that allows celebrities to sell short, personalized video messages to fans and supporters.

“Don’t worry about it if your wife’s mad at you for saying that election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life... there’s millions of people just like you, you can tell her I said that,” Mr Trump says in a video to a supporter in Australia. “Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after the liberals and the crazies on CNN.”

A video from Mr Trump delivered in two to seven days costs $525, a video sent to a supporter in less than 24 hours will set them back $787.

In his profile on Cameo, Mr Trump describes himself as a “Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author”.

“A portion of proceeds will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project,” the profile then states.

The project supports private US military contractors and is led by Mark Geist. He was a private security contractor in Benghazi during the terror attack on the US embassy in 2012.

Donald Trump Jr is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, which is currently under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mr Trump went after Ms James during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

He said that she’s “searching for a crime” and persecuting her political enemies.

“I think it’s political persecution and I know that because she literally campaigned on it. She was going to investigate the crimes. The problem is it wasn’t as though she was a part of this office. She had no idea but, in New York, it’s okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them and they’ve been doing that for over five years,” Mr Trump told Mr Carlson.

“So five years, no actual crime, they are in search of a crime,” he added. “They’ve been trying to investigate to create a crime because that’s what you’re doing in New York… If this was happening in a banana republic, we’d be outraged. When it’s going on in one of the largest states in America everyone seems to be silent on it.”

“In New York, crime is going through the roof, taxes are going to go through the roof, property values are going down, murder rates are skyrocketing and, yet, rather than using taxpayer dollars to actually go and solve those issues to prevent the degeneration of New York even further, they’re going to continue to spend those taxpayer dollars targeting their enemies and that’s pretty disgusting,” Mr Trump said.

“Even if they don’t get anything, they get you to spend millions of dollars and that’s sort of a win in of itself,” he added.

Twitter users mocked Mr Trump for joining Cameo, with one tweeting: “This criminal enterprise is still raking in $$ from their loyal Id*ot following. What a P*G.”

“I smell grift!” another added.

“Jr must be desperate for money!” A third said.

One account holder asked: “Why isn’t all the money going to this cause? Is it because it’s merely a front for his thieving self-interests.”

“LOL better to be a crazy watching CNN than a [hypocrite] and idiot watching fox fake news. Who in their right mind would spend money to watch this fool??????? Oh yeah, Donnie Sr would,” another said.

The Independent has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.