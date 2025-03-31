Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend has hit out at a recent magazine op-ed that referenced him as “an a*****e [and] a spoiled heir.”

In the New York Magazine article, journalist Nina Burleigh disclosed an insider's view of the Trump Organization exec-VP, who claimed Jr. “is the most despised member of the family; he’s an a*****e, a spoiled heir.”

Taking to Instagram to voice her outrage, Bettina Anderson, who went public with Jr. in January, scorned the article’s critique of her partner, which slated him as a “spurned nepo boy.”

“That’s my guy!” Anderson wrote in a post on her Instagram Story while also laughing off the anonymous source at the center of the piece.

“DEFINITELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with Donald Trump Jr,” she typed on her page, followed by two laughing emojis, as screenshotted by The Daily Mail.

Trump Jr. also leaped to defend himself online, writing: “Don’t get me wrong. I can totally be an a*****e when I need to be... if you’re adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.

Donald Trump Jr. pictured with Anderson at Trump's joint address to Congress at the US Capitol in March ( AFP via Getty Images )

“But I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that.”

“There’s no wonder why these ‘sources’ are always anonymous,” he added.

Firing back at the article’s claims, he attacked the source, demanding: “Man up, put your name to it, but we know you won’t because you’re cowards.”

President Trump previously threatened journalists who failed to name their sources in articles about him with possible lawsuits branding the anonymity use as “defamatory and dishonest.”

The 38-year-old and the MAGA heir first made their debut as a couple at Trump’s inauguration in January and have since been spotted attending Trump’s joint address to Congress and a Palm Beach gala.

According to her LinkedIn page, Anderson is the founder and executive director of the wildlife conservation nonprofit Project Paradise.

She was first sighted in Trump's orbit at the Republican National Convention in July, and according to a People source, she and Trump Jr. have been together since June 2024.

Trump Jr., a father of five, was formerly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, a former Fox News host, for four years, who now serves as Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Greece.

However, Anderson has reportedly been disdainful of the ex-fiancé and her continued association with Trump’s latest presidency.

“Bettina wanted [Guilfoyle] out of the area” in Florida, reported The Daily Mail previously.

The Independent contacted Anderson and Trump Jr. for comment.