Donald Trump Jr.’s team gave unhoused and “socially disadvantaged” people MAGA hats and offered them a free meal during his recent trip to Greenland, according to a Danish media outlet.

Trump’s oldest son visited Greenland this week as his father expressed interest in buying the island — despite officials making it clear it’s not for sale.

Danish public media organization DR News reports that many of the Trump supporters pictured dining with the president-elect’s son were unhoused and “socially disadvantaged” people asked to wear MAGA merch and offered a free dinner at Hotel Hans Egede in the town of Nuuk.

After his visit, Trump Jr. said Greenland residents “[love] America and Trump.” But multiple employees told DR News that Trump Jr.’s team handed MAGA hats to several people in front of Brugseni, a nearby grocery store, while inviting them to a free lunch at the hotel.

Brugseni employees and long-time town residents told DR News they recognized many of the people photographed dining with Trump Jr.

Tom Amtoft, a Nuuk resident of nearly three decades, told DR News that they are unhoused and elderly people who have difficulty making ends meet.

“All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff’s videos...it is deeply distasteful,” Amtoft said.

The Independent has contacted Trump’s transition team for comment.

Trump has floated the idea of buying or otherwise taking over Greenland, an island home to 56,000 people. He refused to rule out the possible use of military force in Greenland when pressed Monday during a press conference.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month.

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Edege, "has been very, very clear ... there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future."