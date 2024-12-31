Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump Jr’s rumored new girlfriend Bettina Anderson appeared to take a swipe at her critics after she was spotted dining with the president-elect’s eldest son at a Mar-a-Lago Christmas feast.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old political scion appeared to end his engagement to fiancée Kimberley Guilfoyle. Amidst reports of the break-up, Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was tapped to be Donald Trump’s incoming ambassador to Greece.

As the rumor mill whirls in the wake of the new relationship, Anderson, a 38-year-old model and Palm Beach socialite, took to Instagram to share a defiant message with her dissenters, posting a video of a narrator quoting the book of Exodus from the Bible.

“So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?,” the speaker said in the now disappeared clip from her Instagram story, seen by the Irish Star.

open image in gallery Bettina Anderson was spotted dining with Donald Trump Jr in a southern Florida restaurant in September ( Getty Images for FIGUE )

The post comes after Don Jr and Anderson attended the Trump Christmas day celebrations at Mar-a-lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, resort, together and was photographed sitting next to the incoming First Lady Melania and their 18-year-old son Barron.

It follows a string of sightings ranging back to September when the pair were seen dining together in a restaurant near Trump’s south Florida residence.

Earlier this month, Don Jr and Anderson were photographed holding hands, fueling speculation about the status of his relationship with Guilfoyle.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 after Don Jr ended his 13-year marriage to Vannessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. Guilfoyle and Don Jr, who announced their engagement in 2020, had not been seen together since November 12.

open image in gallery Donlald Trump Jr (R), next to his father Donald Trump (L), has reportedly split from his fiancee, Kimberley Guilfoyle ( AP )

The reports have led to some of the president-elect’s inner circle being said to fear Don Jr’s new girlfriend’s credentials don’t quite hit the mark.

One insider refuted claims that she was a “big Republican,” claiming she “wasn’t MAGA to begin with,” according to the Daily Mail.

A source also told The Mail that Anderson plans to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, besides Don Jr.

Anderson previously voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and appeared to encourage followers to follow Covid protocols in 2020, posting a picture of herself to Facebook sporting a face mask and holding up a sign which reads: “Only you can stop the spread of ignorance.”