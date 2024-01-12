Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr has been named a possible defendant in the bankruptcy case against Miles Guo, a Chinese billionaire with ties to the right.

Mr Guo — who is also known as Guo Wengui, Ho Wan Kwok, Miles Guo, and Miles Kwok — filed for bankruptcy in February 2022, after a judge ordered him to pay $134m in fines after violating a court order relating to his yacht.

The powerful businessman has previously had financial ties to other big-name conservatives, including Steve Bannon.

In a court filing on Wednesday, which was obtained by the Daily Beast, Mr Trump was seen on a list of possible defendants in the case.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro also appeared on the list.

It was not immediately clear why they were listed as possible defendants, and neither immediately responded to a request for comment.

Legal experts told the Daily Beast being included on this list does not necessarily mean they are accused of any crimes.

​​“They’re in such a vague state right now, some of them might just be people who just have knowledge of things,” said attorney Neil Crane. “The people on this list are going to include people who have information, people who could potentially have assets, people who potentially could have received assets they shouldn’t have.”

Mr Trump and Mr Navarro are reportedly only two names in a sprawling 25-page list of possible defendants.

“Eventually there are going to be allegations against some of these entities or people,” Crane said. “You find these people, and if you think they did something wrong, you file what’s called an adversary proceeding.”

Mr Guo is currently awaiting trial on an alleged $1bn fraud conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud and money laundering