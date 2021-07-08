Trump Jr mocked for asking for cash to fight dad’s lawsuits

Donald Trump Jr faced scorn from Telegram users after asking his father's supporters to donate to him to support the former president's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he is suing the tech giants for banning his accounts and "censoring" him following the 6 January Capitol riot.

The former president's accounts were restricted after the tech companies deemed his ongoing input into the events as inflammatory.

The former president claimed that the companies could

Legal experts do not believe Mr Trump will have success in his lawsuit, and critics have claimed that the effort is a distraction and an excuse for raising more money.

Unfortunately for the former president's son, some users on Telegram were shocked that his billionaire father was soliciting donations for the lawsuit.

While Telegram is used by many people for non-nefarious reasons, its near non-existent content policies allow for extreme right-wing users like QAnon conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and Nazis to post unchecked. It has become a haven for Trump supporters who have been banned or are otherwise opposed to using Twitter and Facebook.

The Twitter account PatriotTakes collected a number of the responses on its feed.

One user warned Mr Trump Jr not to utilise the serviced of WinRed, a fundraising platform that has been accused of taking reoccurring payments from Trump supporters that have donated to Mr Trump in the past.

Another user, going by the name "Scottie Hall," said Don Jr should tell his father "to help me out. His [sic] a billionaire. Help me back. Q said you all bad med beds. Let's see them . [sic] Help a billionaire are you joking. You all a psyop [sic]."

In another post a user complained that a billionaire shouldn't be asking for them to "donate in order for your dad to sue”.

"He's a BILLIONAIRE!" they wrote. "Something isn't adding up here."

Yet another user complained that Mr Trump and his cohorts had not done enough to "fix the election".

"Sorry Don ... no money ... fix the election and then we'll think about it ... until then ... you're on your own," they wrote.