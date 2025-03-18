Trump lashes out at judge over deportation flights: He ‘should be impeached!’
President Donald Trump on Monday claimed the chief judge of the federal trial court in the nation’s capital lacks the authority to review whether his administration’s attempt to bypass due process protections when deporting migrants who are alleged to be gang members and called for the judge to be impeached.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump inveighed against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the current head of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in response to Boasberg pressing Department of Justice attorneys on whether government had violated a weekend order he issued to halt efforts to deport more than 200 people under the purported authority of a centuries-old law that allows the president to remove aliens from countries with which the United States is at war.
“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
More follows...
