Former President Donald Trump says Kamala Harris should be “admonished” for swearing - but he has cursed in public more than 1,700 times this year alone.

Harris was caught using the S-word during a hot mic moment in Michigan over the weekend as she lamented her struggle with male voters to the state’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump was quick to jump the incident, though falsely claiming she had said f*** instead of s***.

Kamala Harris appears to be caught on hot mic admitting campaign struggle

“Does anybody know that she is not a nice person? In case you had any ideas,” Trump said during a rally in Georgia on Monday night. “Did you see she used the F-word the other day? She thought she was talking without a camera on.

“She used the F-word. Did you see that? No, it’s terrible. If that ever happened to me, it would have been front-page headlines,” “She should be admonished for doing that.”

Harris had been having a beer with Whitmer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill, when she said “We need to move ground among men,” appearing to think no one was listening in.

Suddenly looking up, she said: “Oh, we have microphones and listening to everything. I didn’t realize that.”

“Okay... you’ll bleep my F-words hopefully,” Whitmer said.

“We just told all the family secrets, s***,” Harris added before starting to laugh.

Harris and Whitmer stop at the Trak Houz Bar and Grill ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump has cursed at least 1,787 times in public this year alone when including words such as “damn” and “hell,” according to The New York Times. He’s cursing 69 percent more than in 2016.

During Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, one of the speakers flipped his middle finger toward the Democrats, with another making what was interpreted as an oral sex joke about Harris, and a third referred to her as a prostitute. A fourth speaker made crude remarks about Latinos’ sexual habits.

Seventeen of the speakers at the Garden rally used epithets at least 43 times, The Times noted.

One of them was rightwing radio host Sid Rosenberg.

Donald Trump is no stranger to cursing in public ( AP )

Speaking about 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, he said: “What a sick son of a b****.”

“The whole f****** party, a bunch of degenerates, lowlives, Jew-haters, and lowlives. Every one of them,” he added.

Artist Scott LoBaido referred to Trump as the “greatest f****** president in the world.”

Trump himself shot off at least eight “hells,” a “s***” and a** each, and two “damns,” the paper noted.

The only comment the Trump campaign attempted to distance itself from came from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, after he called Puerto Rico, “a floating island of garbage.”