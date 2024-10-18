Trump team ripped for ‘cringe’ video that used song from Harris-endorser Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump’s campaign is being ripped apart on social media after posting a “cringe” video featuring a song from an artist who endorsed his political rival.

The “Team Trump” Instagram posted a video of Lara Trump – the former president’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee – political advisor Lynne Patton, sports journalist Sage Steele and other women all wearing pink jackets with the Trump campaign logo.

The video begins with the group lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s iconic hit, “22”: “I don’t know about you, but I’m…” The song is then interrupted with the phrase, “voting Donald Trump, baby!”

“Women for Trump!” the video’s caption reads.

The short video is being ripped apart on social media, with many asking Swift to sue for copyright infringement, and others noting that Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman reshared the video on X with the caption: “As my daughters would say…‘cringe.’”

Others kept their criticisms to even fewer words: “Barf,” one user posted, while another wrote, “Eww.”

Meanwhile, many users are calling on the musician to take legal action.

“Taylor Swift should sue,” one X user said.

“Hey @taylorswift13 - I believe the term is ‘cease and desist,’” another user wrote.

Lara Trump lip-syncs to Taylor Swift’s “22” in new campaign video - which has drawn strong reactions on social media ( Team Trump/Instagram )

Swift endorsed Harris for president after her debate against Trump last month. Soon afterward, the former president wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on his Truth Social platform.

The musical icon also slammed the viral AI-generated image of her endorsing Trump – which the former president himself shared.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” Swift wrote. “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she added. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

The Independent has contacted Trump’s campaign and Swift’s representative for comment.