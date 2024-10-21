Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former President Donald Trump showed off a McDonald’s fry cook pin given to him as he surveyed hurricane damage in North Carolina.

Trump was in Swannanoa, North Carolina on Monday, which was devastated by floods from Hurricane Helene.

Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an official McDonald’s fries cook pin given to him during a tour of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in Swannanoa, North Carolina, USA, 21 October 2024 ( EPA )

Trump showed off the fry cook pin while surveying hurricane damage ( EPA )

More follows...