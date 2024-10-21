Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump shows off his McDonald’s fry cook pin while surveying hurricane-ravaged North Carolina

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Monday 21 October 2024 20:03
Former President Donald Trump showed off a McDonald’s fry cook pin given to him as he surveyed hurricane damage in North Carolina.

Trump was in Swannanoa, North Carolina on Monday, which was devastated by floods from Hurricane Helene.

Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an official McDonald’s fries cook pin given to him during a tour of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in Swannanoa, North Carolina, USA, 21 October 2024
Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an official McDonald’s fries cook pin given to him during a tour of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in Swannanoa, North Carolina, USA, 21 October 2024 (EPA)
Trump showed off the fry cook pin while surveying hurricane damage
Trump showed off the fry cook pin while surveying hurricane damage (EPA)

More follows...

