Trump denies claim Melania has asked him not to run again

Former first lady reportedly has no interest in returning to the White House

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 02 December 2021 18:33
Comments
Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Says Donald Won’t Run in 2024 Because He’s Afraid to Lose

Former president Donald Trump has denied that ex-first lady Melania Trump does not want him to mount another bid for the presidency in 2024.

In September, CNN reported that Ms Trump, who has remained well out of the public eye since she and her husband snubbed Mr Biden by ditching Washington prior to his swearing-in, has no interest in spending another four years in the White House despite Mr Trump’s constant teasing of a return to the campaign trail for a rematch against President Joe Biden.

“Being first lady again is not what she wants,” one person who was close to her during her White House years told CNN. “For her, it was a chapter– and it’s over, and that’s that”.

Another person added that if Mr Trump makes a second run for a second term, she won’t be helping.

“You’re not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he ‘officially’ says he’s running again,” they said.

Recommended

But in a Thursday telephone interview with the hosts of Fox and Friends, Mr Trump called reports that his wife isn’t on board for another campaign “fake news”.

“No, that’s not true,” he said when asked about the reports.

“She was a great first lady, she did a great job. She loves the people, they love her, I see how they love her,”  the twice-impeached ex-president added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in