Donald Trump says migrants cause ‘incalculable’ damage to US in exaggeration-filled border event

Donald Trump claimed “millions of migrants, including “some of the worst people on Earth,” are flooding into the country and causing “incalculable damage,” one of many false or hyperbolic statements he made during a town hall event on Fox News focused on Joe Biden and his policies at the US-Mexico border.

“It’s incalculable how bad this is,” the former president told host Sean Hannity, responding to an audience question about Joe Biden’s “open borders agenda.”

“You have not hundreds of thousands, but millions of people storming into our country,” Mr Trump went on, saying these migrants include “some of the worst people on Earth.”

The former president arrived in South Texas on Wednesday for a tour of the border, part of a multi-state political comeback tour. During his conversation with Mr Hannity, Mr Trump continued his long history of making inflammatory exaggerations about migrants, much as he did when he announced his first campaign in 2015 saying migrants were “rapists” who were “bringing crime.”