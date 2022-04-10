Donald Trump suggests he is ‘perhaps the most honest human being’ ever created
The former president is defending himself from multiple investigations into his business dealings and his attempts to overturn the election
Donald Trump has suggested that he is "perhaps the most honest human being" ever created, prompting laughter from his followers.
At a rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday the former president defended himself from the multiple investigations probing his tax affairs and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
"'You know, you've been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing'," Mr Trump said, supposedly quoting private remarks from a friend. "'You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it.'"
He continued: "I think I'm the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created." Amid laughter and cheers from his supporters, he added: "Perhaps."
The speech comes after state prosecutors in Democrat-controlled New York asked a court to hold Mr Trump in contempt for failing to hand over documents for a civil probe into his business dealings.
Separately, the congressional committee investigating the 6 January attack obtained text messages allegedly sent by Mr Trump's son Donald Jr to the president's chief of staff two days after election day with a detailed plan to "control" who emerged as the winner.
Meanwhile, the state prosecutor for Manhattan insisted his office's criminal investigation into Mr Trump's business is still ongoing after one official claimed in a resignation letter that there was "no doubt" the former president was "guilty of numerous felony violations".
At his rally on Saturday, according to Newsweek, Mr Trump said: "I've been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James and Al Capone combined. And in all cases I've been innocent."
Start your day in the know with The Independent's new US morning headlines newsletter. Find out more and sign up here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies