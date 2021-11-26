Photo reveals Trump has a sculpture of Mount Rushmore with his own face added

Donald Trump proudly displays a sculpture of Mount Rushmore that has been altered to include his face, in his office at Mar-a-Lago, photos have revealed.

Mr Trump posed for pictures with acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse and a Taekwandoe administrator which show the statue on a shelf below a distinctive red MAGA cap and other memorabilia.

The sculpture is believed to be the one gifted by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after Mr Trump spoke at the famous landmark during a Fourth of July political rally in 2020, and reportedly cost $1100.

It shows Mr Trump’s face alongside United States presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

In August 2020, the White House reportedly contacted Ms Noem about the process of adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore.

The bust can be seen in the bottom left of the photo of Mr Trump with Kyle Rittenhouse (Twitter)

Ms Noem said in a 2018 interview the pair had discussed the historic landmark during their first meeting in the Oval Office, where Mr Trump said it was his “dream” to have his face added.

She initially thought he was joking. and started laughing.

Mr Trump’s Mount Rushmore statue can be clearly seen in this photo with the president of Kukkiwon Taekwando Lee Dong-sup (Kukkiwon Taekwando)

“He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

Mr Trump also raised the prospect of placing himself on Mount Rushmore at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, in 2017.

Congratulations to former President Donald Trump on receiving an Honorary taekwondo black belt yesterday in his well-decorated Mar-a-Lago office. Fittingly, he becomes only the 2nd person to receive this MAJOR AWARD, after Vladimir Putin.



👀 New Mt. Rushmore and

Kim Jung Un pic.twitter.com/gJB8YtJw8l — ProperGander Stephen Simpson (@BamaStephen) November 25, 2021

The Mount Rushmore bust can be clearly seen in a photo posted to the Kukkiwon Taekwando Facebook page, when Mr Trump received an honorary ninth dan belt certificate in taekwondo from the governing body’s president Lee Dong-sup.

Mr Trump claimed in April that had he been a Democrat, he would already be immortalised on Mount Rushmore.

Sculptor Lee Heuning confirmed to The Daily Beast that it was his work.