Watch: Trump and Netanyahu meet in Florida amid Gaza war protests

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu met on Friday 26 July at the Republican presidential candidate’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Israeli prime minister’s visit came a day after meetings in Washington DC with Democratic president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, who is running against Mr Trump.

Mr Netanyahu, a long-time Israeli leader, rearranged the travel schedule for his US visit to go to Florida for a session with Mr Trump.

Opinion polls put Ms Harris and Mr Trump in a close race for the White House, leaving world leaders like Mr Netanyahu, traditionally more closely aligned with Mr Trump’s Republicans than Mr Biden’s Democrats, striking a balance in dealings with the United States.

In her meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Ms Harris sharply pressed the Israeli leader about the humanitarian situation in Gaza in “frank” talks that were watched for signs of how she might shift American policy about Israel if she becomes president.