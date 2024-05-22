Trump news today: Judge to hold hearing in classified documents case as ex-president seeks to toss charges
Florida justice Aileen Cannon to convene prosecutors and defense lawyers today for first time since indefinitely postponing the trial earlier this month
Judge Aileen Cannon, presiding over Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida, will hold her first hearing with prosecutors and defense lawyers on Wednesday since indefinitely postponing the trial earlier this month.
Judge Cannon will hear arguments regarding Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the indictment brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith on the basis that it fails to clearly articulate a crime and instead amounts to “a personal and political attack against President Trump” with a “litany of uncharged grievances both for public and media consumption”.
In New York, testimony at Mr Trump’s seperate hush money trial wrapped up on Tuesday as jurors heard further evidence from the defense’s first and only witness, lawyer Robert Costello.
Mr Costello, who was angrily admonished over his attitude by Judge Juan Merchan on Monday, provided damning emails dating from 2018 when he was called in to advise Michael Cohen, after the FBI raided his house and office, in the hope of preventing him “flipping” on his former boss, by then president of the United States.
Despite his previous insistence that he would testify in his own defense, Mr Trump ultimately decided against it.
Trump denies he’s ‘looking at’ restricting access to contraception after all
The former president has said he is “looking at” policy that may restrict access to contraception in some states and promised a “very comprehensive policy” on the issue shortly.
Trump was asked during an interview in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, if he was in favour of restrictions on an individual’s right to contraception. He did not rule out the possibility.
"We’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly and I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting,” he said, adding that it would be released “within a week or so”.
“You will find it, I think, very smart. It’s a very smart decision,” the Republican beamed.
However, shortly after reporting of his remarks circulated in the media, Trump furiously back-peddled, posting a typically capitalised message to his Truth Social platform denying the claims – which he described as a “Democrat fabricated lie”.
Confusing.
Here’s Mike Bedigan to unpack it all.
Trump team is nervous about running mate’s position on abortion
Trump’s aversion to answering tough questions about abortion may now be impacting his search for a running mate.
Puck News reported on Tuesday that the former president and his team are actively considering the effect a Republican hailing from a state with restrictive abortion laws could have for his electoral chances — and they’re assuming the worst.
Trump’s team is apparently worried that choosing a prospective veep from such a state would open the candidate up to uncomfortable questions about the issue, even as he has sought to dodge the political blowback from moderates by refusing to endorse a national ban.
John Bowden has more.
For the first time, Biden campaign raises less cash than Trump
Joe Biden’s campaign has raised less cash than the Donald Trump campaign for the first time as the two 2020 rivals prepare to face off again this November.
Last month, the Biden campaign raised more than $51m, far below the $90m haul it took in in March, it revealed in its latest filings.
The haul was also significantly lower than the $76m raised by his rival, after the former president boosted his effort with the Republican National Committee and attended a string of major fundraisers.
But Democrats still lead Republicans in overall cash and Biden himself has significantly more cash than Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump’s campaign says it will begin accepting contributions through cryptocurrency
Of course it does.
The Republican’s campaign is reportedly hoping to build up a “crypto army” in advance of Election Day.
Navarro predicts ‘mass deportations’ in second Trump term
Trump’s jailed former trade adviser Peter Navarro has warned of “mass deportations” should his former boss return to the White House during an interview conducted from inside prison.
Navarro, 74, is serving a four-month sentence at the low-security FCI Miami prison in Florida after he was convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
He was charged in 2022 after he refused to provide testimony or documentary evidence when requested by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
In the new interview, Navarro conducted from behind bars via email with Semafor, he gave his predictions on the “unfinished business” that would be back on the table, should Trump regain the presidency in November.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Trump apologists out in force on Fox News as trial testimony concludes
Alina Habba led the charge of the brainwashers working to ensure viewers of the conservative news channel are not tempted into thinking for themselves about the hush money affair.
“Gym” Jordan was also out there doing the devil’s work none too persuasively.
Meanwhile, over on CNN, Kaitlan Collins challenged Senator James Lankford on voting against his own border bill under the influence of Trump.
Biden says Trump ‘uses Hitler’s language’ after Truth Social video
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday both condemned former president Donald Trump’s use of Nazi rhetoric after he shared — then deleted — a video referencing a “unified Reich” in the US after his hypothetical re-election this fall.
Speaking at a fundraiser in Boston, Biden called his predecessor and 2024 opponent “the same guy that uses Hitler’s language, not America’s”.
“It’s no surprise that when he, about four months ago, he talked about – I think maybe a little longer - that Hitler did some quote some good things,” he said.
Separately, Harris told attendees at the Service Employees International Union convention in Philadelphia that the ex-president’s use of such rhetoric shows the stakes of this year’s presidential election.
“This kind of rhetoric is unsurprising coming from the former president and it is appalling,” she said.
“And we’ve got to tell him who we are. And once again, it shows our freedoms and our very democracy are at stake”.
Andrew Feinberg and James Liddell have this report.
After furious backlash, Trump deletes ‘unified Reich’ Truth Social video
Trump has finally deleted a video posted to his Truth Social account that included a reference to the “creation of a unified Reich” if he returns to the White House in November.
The 30-second clip, which was posted on Monday evening and quickly stoked outrage, showed several hypothetical news headlines imagining a Trump victory, one of which contained the disturbing phrase in question.
James Liddell has the story.
Florida classified documents case: Justice Department reveals top secret files found in Trump’s bedroom
Trump has lashed out once again at Joe Biden and the Department of Justice (DoJ) after it was revealed that classified documents were found stashed in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.
The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use “deadly force” during the “unconstitutional” raid on his Florida property that took place in August 2022.
Four documents marked “classified” were found in Trump’s bedroom, according to a newly-unsealed opinion by US District Judge Beryl Howell.
The 87-page document found prosecutors had presented compelling evidence that the former president had knowingly stashed national security documents in his home and then tried to conceal them when the DoJ tried to retrieve them.
In her opinion, Judge Howell wrote: “Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”
Here’s Mike Bedigan’s report.
